How did Auburn’s statement win at Ole Miss affect its KenPom ranking?

Auburn needed a key win on the road and earned one on Saturday by defeating Ole Miss, 91-77.

The No. 16 Tigers trailed by as many as 13 in the first half before surging back in the second half to take home the win. Auburn now has its first quad 1 victory, and they become the lone SEC squad without a home loss this season.

Head coach Bruce Pearl says that his team’s chemistry is fueling their success.

“I think as much as anything they’re beginning to have confidence in each other now. K.D. can make a difference coming off the bench at any time. Chad Baker-Mazara is a really good player that’s so versatile with the way he plays on both ends of the floor. In the first half when Jaylin Williams didn’t play as great, Chaney Johnson is out there playing and defending and making plays. We took a step tonight. We’ll see if we can take another step on Wednesday when we play the first-place team. We’ll be playing for first place in February. It’s good.”

How much did the road win at Ole Miss affect its status within the KenPom rankings? Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in major categories recognized by KenPom following Saturday’s action across college basketball.

Overall ranking: No. 5

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn is now one of three SEC teams to occupy the KenPom top-10. The Tigers are atop the KenPom rankings as far as SEC teams are concerned, and are ahead of No. 6 Tennessee and No. 7 Alabama. Tennessee’s win over Kentucky has kicked the Wildcats out of the top-25, as they now reside at the No. 27 slot.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 12

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn saw a significant boost in its adjusted offensive efficiency ranking on Saturday. Auburn ranked No. 17 in the category following its win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday, and it now resides at No. 12 in the latest KenPom update. The Tigers trail just Alabama from the SEC. Alabama ranks No. 2 heading into Sunday.

Offensively, KenPom expects Auburn should score 119.2 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 5

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn remains one of the best defensive teams in the country, which means a great deal considering they are in the SEC. Auburn may be No. 5 in the nation, but they trail Tennessee (No. 2) and join Mississippi State (No. 20) in the top 25.

KenPom suggests Auburn will allow 92.4 points per 100 possessions to its opponents.

Adjusted tempo: No. 70

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s adjusted tempo took a slight hit on Saturday, as they fell one spot from No. 69. KenPom forecasts Auburn to create 70.1 possessions per game. In Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, the Tigers had 68 possessions, scoring on 40.

Strength of Schedule: No. 67

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s schedule has gotten tougher over the last few weeks, and will only become more challenging as we head into the second half of SEC play beginning Wednesday with Alabama. Auburn’s opponents are projected to score 108.8 points and allow 104.1 points per 100 possessions. Purdue owns the nation’s toughest schedule overall, with Alabama boasting the toughest within the SEC. Sacred Heart has the nation’s easiest schedule based on KenPom analytics.

Alabama overview

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

The much-anticipated rematch between Auburn and Alabama will take place on Wednesday evening at Neville Arena. The Crimson Tide have won four games in a row including a 99-67 win over Mississippi State on Saturday. Here’s a look at where the Crimson Tide ranks in the KenPom following Saturday’s action.

Overall: No. 7

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 2 (125.9)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 56 (99.8)

Adjusted tempo: No. 18 (72.3)

Strength of Schedule: No. 18

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire