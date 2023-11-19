Did Auburn football look past New Mexico State? If not, it's going to be an ugly Iron Bowl

AUBURN — Alright Auburn football fans, what's done is done.

The Tigers lost at home to New Mexico State on Saturday. It wasn't some close game where the Aggies got a ball to bounce their way at the end. NMSU didn't kick a late field goal to pull away with seconds left. There wasn't some miracle turnover or fluke play that propelled coach Jerry Kill's team.

New Mexico State flat out dominated Auburn, 31-10, from start to finish. The Tigers never led, were outgained by more than 200 yards and ran 20 less plays than their visitors. Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was well above average, and the New Mexico State defense kept the same Auburn offense that hung 48 points on Arkansas at bay.

But why? How in the world did the Tigers and coach Hugh Freeze allow this to happen? The answer is one of two things, and while neither is good, one option is certainly better than the other.

The first explanation is that Auburn simply looked by the Aggies and ahead to the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Nov. 25 (2:30 p.m. CT, CBS). It's certainly possible that the Tigers, winners of three straight games heading into Saturday, came into the contest riding high and looking down on New Mexico State, a member of Conference USA.

Freeze did say postgame that the week of practice was "not as good" as usual, specifically highlighting Wednesday and Thursday as days that were "not up to par."

"At the end of the day, I feel like we didn’t overlook this team," nickel cornerback Keionte Scott said. "I just feel like in our heads and in our minds, there was probably a little bit of attention on the next game. ... I just feel like going in you never know what to expect, and they came out and wanted it more."

A reality where the Tigers looked past New Mexico State and the Aggies "wanted it more" is a tough pill to swallow, but it's easily better than the alternative explanation: Maybe Auburn just can't handle teams with their acts together.

The Tigers beat Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas on their three-game winning streak. Each of those teams have some level of dysfunction. The Bulldogs recently fired coach Zach Arnett, coach Sam Pittman is on some level of a hot seat with the Razorbacks and the Commodores are the conference's consistent cellar dwellers.

New Mexico State, meanwhile, just secured its ninth win. It's only the second time in school history the Aggies have more than eight victories, with the last time coming amidst an undefeated season in 1960. Kill has New Mexico State rolling in his second year, and calling the Aggies competent may not do them enough justice.

Yes, they're a Group of Five team. But they have their ducks in a row. There's no dysfunction under Kill. They're straight up good.

So, maybe Auburn isn't capable of beating teams with their stuff together in Freeze's first year. That's excusable for any new coach, but it doesn't bode well for the Iron Bowl if that's the case. Few teams in the country are as put together as coach Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.

For the sake of a competitive Iron Bowl, Freeze better hope the Tigers lost to the Aggies because they looked ahead.

"It'll test us," Freeze said of the loss. "That's the great thing about this sport. Being early on in our journey here, this is a great something that I hope sits in the craw of our stomach and makes us sick and gives us a reminder for (the) future that you have to earn your right to win a football game every single time you're out."

Freeze's message for the week ahead?

"I don't know," he said. "I'll give it some thought tonight and come up with the best approach."

