Did Asante Samuel take shot at Bill Belichick after Patriots' loss to Buccaneers?

Did Asante Samuel take shot at Belichick after Patriots' loss to Bucs?

There was plenty of analysis Monday morning after the New England Patriots came up a little short in Sunday night's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady's much-anticipated return to Gillette Stadium.

And some of the most eye-catching comments came from a former Patriots player.

Asante Samuel appeared to take a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with a tweet posted at 8:38 a.m. ET. The ex-cornerback made an interesting point about the Patriots' free agent spending spree not working out so far.

A lot of money spent in free agency but it’s still hard for him to put a good team together. — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 4, 2021

Interestingly enough, many of Belichick's high-priced offseason additions played well against the Bucs.

Veteran linebacker Matthew Judon was one of the best players on the field with seven tackles, one sack and two hits on Brady. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith each caught touchdown passes. Wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne combined to tally eight receptions for 113 yards.

To be clear, Belichick's free agent decisions are worthy of criticism. For example, Smith and Hunter have not met expectations through four weeks. The timing of Samuel's take was just a little weird given how well these players performed versus Tampa Bay.

Samuel wasn't done speaking his mind on Twitter, though.

Honestly… he isn’t good for the players, he is known for devaluing athletes — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 4, 2021

One thing about me is I don’t give af who don’t like me… so I can speak my truth whenever I feel like it #pick6 💯 — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) October 4, 2021

Samuel has not been shy about voicing criticisms of Belichick, particularly over the last year. In September, he called Belichick "just another coach" without Brady.

If the Patriots continue to struggle and lose games, we can probably bet on seeing more hot takes from Samuel posted on Twitter.