Did Arsenal withdraw from 23yo forward chase due to €15m agent fee?

Arsenal‘s reported interest in Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee appears to have cooled, with conflicting reports suggesting the Gunners have withdrawn from the race despite previous links.

While some sources suggest Arsenal may still be in the mix if Zirkzee‘s proposed move to AC Milan falls through, others state that the Gunners have no intention of pursuing the forward this summer.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 14: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC celebrates following the team’s victory in the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina – Serie A TIM at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on February 14, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Zirkzee, who had a successful season with Bologna, contributing 19 goals in 37 games, had been identified as a potential target for Arsenal following Benjamin Sesko‘s decision to stay at RB Leipzig. However, recent reports from Italy indicate that Zirkzee has agreed personal terms with AC Milan, casting doubt on Arsenal‘s involvement.

One possible reason for Arsenal‘s apparent withdrawal could be the high agent fees demanded by Zirkzee‘s representative, Kia Joorabchian. Italian reports suggest that Joorabchian is seeking a substantial commission of €15 million, a figure that Milan is reportedly hesitant to meet. This impasse has stalled negotiations between the two clubs, potentially creating an opportunity for Arsenal to re-enter the fray.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 14: Joshua Zirkzee of Bologna FC reacts during the Serie A TIM match between Bologna FC and ACF Fiorentina – Serie A TIM at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on February 14, 2024 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, according to James McNicholas of The Athletic, Arsenal have no plans to pursue Zirkzee this summer, despite previous links. This could suggest that the Gunners are unwilling to meet Joorabchian‘s demands, prioritising other targets or positions in the transfer market.

While Fabrizio Romano maintains that Arsenal could still be in the conversation for Zirkzee if his move to Milan collapses, the current situation suggests that the Gunners have moved on. The club’s focus is reportedly set to fall upon a new winger as they seek to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.