How did Arkansas’ opponents do in Week 3?

The SEC is a bear. Arkansas will find out in the next few weeks just how big that bear is.

Or, perhaps, maybe the Hogs are actually Grizzlies. Anyway, they beat the Bears in Week 3, regardless, which portends positive things for Arkansas going forward.

The Razorbacks head to Arlington, Texas, on to face off against suddenly-revitalized Texas A&M after the Aggies beat Miami (FL) on Saturday. A&M won nine straight games in the series before Sam Pittman and Hogs nicked them last year. The following Monday, Arkansas was ranked No. 8 in the country.

A win this year could probably lift the Hogs to the same, depending, of course, on who ahead of them might lose.

But things are about to get fun. Let’s take a look at how everyone else on the Arkansas schedule did heading into the first full, big week of conference play across college football.

Texas A&M (neutral-site September 24)

Sep 3, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) receives a pass from quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Miami (FL), 17-9

Alabama (home October 1)

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Louisiana-Monroe, 63-7

Mississippi State (road October 8)

Dec 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to LSU, 31-16

Brigham Young (road October 15)

BYU’s Baylor Romney throws the ball during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl December 18, 2021.

Lost to Oregon, 41-20.

Auburn (road October 29)

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart (58) forces a fumble while tackling Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Penn State, 41-12

Liberty (home November 5)

Sep 3, 2022; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Liberty Flames safety Quinton Reese (16) walks off the field with Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze after win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Liberty won in overtime, 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Wake Forest, 37-36.

LSU (home November 12)

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 27: BJ Ojulari #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a tackle during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Beat Mississippi State, 31-16

Ole Miss (home November 19)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Beat Georgia Tech, 42-0

Missouri (road November 25)

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs away from a Kansas State defender during a game against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas, on Sept. 10, 2022.

Beat Abilene Christian, 34-17

Cincinnati (Arkansas won in Week 1)

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner (2) leaps over Arkansas defensive back Simeon Blair (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Beat Miami (OH), 38-17

South Carolina (Arkansas won in Week 2)

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) tries to get away from Arkansas defensive back Latavious Brini (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Lost to Georgia, 48-7

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire