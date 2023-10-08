How did Arkansas football reach this low point, and is it about to get even worse?

OXFORD, Miss. — Where does Arkansas football go from here?

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) fell once again Saturday night, losing their third one-possession game of the season in a 27-20 defeat at No. 16 Ole Miss. A season that began with guarded optimism is in complete turmoil, as positive momentum in Sam Pittman's fourth year disappears with every stacking loss.

Challenging for the SEC West title in a down year for the conference? Forget about it. At this point, Arkansas needs a minor miracle to become bowl eligible.

How did Arkansas get here? Just two seasons ago, the Razorbacks won nine games and looked like a program on the rise. Now, they might be the worst team in their division, and it might get even worse over the next six games.

Arkansas will be heavy underdogs next week when it heads to Alabama. After that, home SEC games against Mississippi State, Auburn and Missouri are opportunities to turn the tide. A road trip to Florida doesn't feel like nearly as daunting of a task as this current four-game stretch against SEC West rivals. There is still an opportunity to turn this season around.

But on the opposite end of the spectrum lies a scary hypothetical for all who support the Arkansas football program. Losing these winnable games would only make this downward spiral even harder to reconcile, and with half the season now over, there just aren't many positives for Arkansas to call on.

"It's hard to win a game when you can't run the football," Pittman said. "We've got to figure out a way to do it. Obviously, we're trying. But what we're doing is not working, so we've got to figure that part of it out."

And there lies the biggest problem for Pittman and his entire coaching staff. The backbone of the program since he arrived in Fayetteville was a dominant running game. Arkansas has twice ranked inside the top-10 nationally in rushing yards during Pittman's four years at the school.

Coming into Saturday, Arkansas was 98th in the country in rushing. After running for just 36 yards against the Rebels, the Razorbacks figure to drop further down the national pecking order.

Raheim Sanders, one of the best running backs in the country, has just 76 yards rushing on the season. Yes, he's dealt with injuries, but he's also played three games now.

That number is staggering.

Most of the blame falls on the offensive line, which again, is supposed to be Pittman's strength. This is Pittman's first year consistently starting one of his own recruits on the offensive line. It should be a season with noticeable growth, but that unit is going in the opposite direction. In the past two games, Arkansas has given up 12 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

"We could not handle the run-throughs and the movement. They were too quick for us," Pittman said about his offensive line against Ole Miss.

Pittman isn't just losing games, but he might be losing the Arkansas fans as well. Razorbacks supporters are finding new things to complain about on social media every week, and a thermometer under Pittman's seat would show a red line consistently rising.

Pittman said all offseason that he had a good football team. But right now, it's a losing football team.

Until that flips, there's no telling just how bad things could get for the Arkansas football program.

