How did Arkansas football grade in its tight loss to LSU?

Arkansas football let a tremendous opportunity slip through its fingers Saturday night in Death Valley.

The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1) couldn't get a stop in the second half and LSU (3-1, 2-0) got the ball last, which proved to be the difference. Damian Ramos made a game-winning field goal in the final seconds as LSU beat Arkansas 34-31.

Here are our grades for the Razorbacks' loss to LSU.

Runningback John Emery Jr 4 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Sept. 23, 2023.

Offense: B+

Behind star quarterback KJ Jefferson, the offense was really good for the majority of Saturday night, but penalties and some inefficient play in the red zone proved costly.

Defense: D+

LSU had just three points through the first 29 minutes. Over the final 31, the Tigers scored four touchdowns and looked unstoppable, particularly through the air.

Special teams: A

There was really not much of note in this department for either side. Arkansas made all its kicks, had a great lone punt from Max Fletcher and converted a fake field goal try.

Coaching: B

Sam Pittman and staff did a great job getting the Razorbacks to bounce back after last week's loss to BYU, but the Razorbacks burned all their timeouts early in the second half and for some reason didn't let LSU score on purpose during the game-winning drive.

Overall: B

Arkansas was a huge underdog entering Saturday night. The upset was so close, and this was an inspired performance in many ways, but the Razorbacks came up just short and the road doesn't get any easier over the next three weeks.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How did Arkansas football grade in its tight loss to LSU?