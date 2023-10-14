How did Arkansas football grade in its loss to Alabama?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Arkansas football couldn't stop its season-long bleed Saturday against Nick Saban and Alabama.

The Razorbacks let an early lead evaporate and fell to the No. 11 Crimson Tide 24-21 Saturday. The Arkansas offense was once again a tough watch, and a grueling four-game road trip ended Saturday with an 0-4 record.

Here are our grades for the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC), who lost to the Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0).

Offense: C-

There were some spurts of sustained production in the first and third quarter, but overall, Arkansas hardly threatened Alabama and struggled once again to protect KJ Jefferson.

Defense: B-

The Razorbacks were solid for a majority of Saturday's game, but there were two blown coverages in the secondary that proved costly.

Special teams: A

Cam Little made two long field goals, including one from 55 yards, and Max Fletcher had a sensational day punting the football.

Coaching: C+

Arkansas felt overmatched today, so it's hard to assign too much blame to the coaching staff. Travis Williams called a terrific game, but there were some questionable play calls on the offensive side from Dan Enos.

Overall: C+

It was an extremely sluggish afternoon at times for Arkansas, but the scoreboard never fully swung toward an Alabama blowout. The Hogs fought right until the end.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: How did Arkansas football grade in its loss to Alabama?