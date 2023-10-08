How did Arkansas football grade in its loss to Ole Miss?

OXFORD, Miss. — For the second time this season, Arkansas football went on the road into a hostile SEC environment and came up just short.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3) couldn't get rolling offensively and fell to No. 16 Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1) 27-20 Saturday night. The final Arkansas drive, with a chance at tying the game, ended with a KJ Jefferson interception.

Here are our grades for the Razorbacks' loss to Ole Miss.

Offense: D

Against the 104th-ranked defense in the country, Arkansas could only muster 288 yards and 20 points.

Defense: B+

On the flip side, Ole Miss scored 55 points last week against LSU and came in averaging 44.6 points per game. The Arkansas defense played its best game of the season Saturday night.

Special teams: B

Cam Little made a 56-yard field goal, and there was only one obvious mistake with an illegal substitution on punt defense giving Ole Miss a new set of downs, but the Rebels couldn't take advantage.

Coaching: C+

The defense played inspired, and Sam Pittman made some right calls, but the offense continues to minimize its talent.

Overall: D

This was another opportunity wasted, and it's hard to imagine any sort of turnaround with this season.

