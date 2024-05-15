What did Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon say about Max Melton’s camp showing?

During the process leading up to the NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals were impressed with the physicality that defensive back Max Melton showed during his time at Rutgers.

And that tenacity helped land the All-Big Ten performer at Rutgers with the Cardinals in the second round.

Melton finished his four years at Rutgers with 113 total tackles, eight interceptions, 20 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries in 43 games. He was selected to multiple All-Big Ten teams during his Scarlet Knights career.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon spoke last week about what Melton stand out in the process leading up to his selection at No. 43 overall.

“He plays with a certain amount of violence – that was one thing that attracted us on his tape,” Gannon told reporters last week. “That’s one of the things he likes and is good at and I’m sure he’ll want to put all full gear on but not today.”

#AZCardinals rookie mini-camp is today and CB Max Melton told us yesterday he’s ready to put on the pads already. JG says can wait 😂 pic.twitter.com/R5vRuM1r40 — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) May 10, 2024

Gannon is set for his second season with the Cardinals following a 4-13 year in 2023.

Melton comes to a spot with Arizona where he projects to see plenty of playing time. Last week, NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger spoke about Melton and compared him to an All-Pro cornerback who is one of the best in the league:

“I mean, he just loves to compete. And honestly, when I watch him, he reminds me of a very young Darius Slay – they are almost identical in all their measurements,” Baldinger told Rutgers Wire in an interview last week. “Max….is not as tall but every bit as fast. I mean all the measurables are very, very consistent and when I watched Darius as a young player in Detroit, I remember how aggressive. He wasn’t the tackler that Max is but he would challenge any receiver. If he was scrimmaging Pittsburgh he wanted Antonio Brown every play. So that’s kind of what it reminds me of Max = he wants their number one receiver inside, outside, wherever you are. And I think that’s what Arizona was getting. I think that’s what they liked about him.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire