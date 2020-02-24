Did Anthony Cowan deserve the technical foul that ended his night vs. Ohio State?

Anthony Cowan was handed a technical foul late in the second half of Maryland's matchup with Ohio State that resulted in his disqualification.

Cowan, with four personal fouls at the time, was hammered on a layup attempt with 3:54 left in the contest against the Buckeyes. He had cut the Buckeyes' lead to 64-59 and thought he was headed to the free-throw line for an and-1. He was not.

Anthony Cowan Jr. just picked up a technical for this reaction. Kaleb Wesson clearly made contact with Cowan.



The technical counts as his fifth foul, and the Terps will have to finish the game without their senior guard. pic.twitter.com/YhoT6APcXg



— Cody Wilcox (@Cody_Wilcox15) February 23, 2020

After no whistle was blown, Cowan reacted, kicking his foot in the air in disbelief. He was then given the technical. which was his fifth and final foul. Maryland didn't have its star point guard for the final 3:54 of a tight game.

Cowan had picked up his third foul with 7:08 left in the game and then No. 4 exactly two minutes later.

Twitter lit into the officiating that played a major factor in a very important conference game between the two squads.

That was an unfortunate technical foul on Cowan to say the least. He got absolutely hammered on the drive, and his reaction to not getting the call was instinctive but restrained. Play on, guys. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 23, 2020

Oh man. This technical on Anthony Cowan is an absolute joke. Horrible. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 23, 2020

Maryland ended up losing the matchup to the Buckeyes 79-72, but it didn't lose ground in the conference standings.

Penn State lost Sunday afternoon, too, so Maryland (22-5, 12-4 conference) didn't lose any ground in its quest to win the Big 10 regular-season championship for the first time. With four games to go, the Terps still hold a two-game lead over the Nittany Lions, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin in the conference standings. Those teams are all tied at 10-6.

