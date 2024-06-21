🎥 How did Angel Di Maria not score against Canada here?!

Argentina could have had a dream start to their 2024 Copa América opener against Canada on Thursday.

But Angel Di Maria missed the best chance of the game less than 10 minutes in.

Canada failed to capitalize on a corner and instead gifted the World Cup winners an opportunity on the breakaway.

With zero defenders back, Di Maria was one-on-one with Maxime Crepeau. However, he couldn’t beat the goalkeeper.

🏆 #CopaAmérica 🎥 ¡El arquero canadiense le quitó el gol a nuestro Angelito! 👇pic.twitter.com/IjpMDnC8xP — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 21, 2024

Will that missed chance come back to haunt him?