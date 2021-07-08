Did Andrei Vasilevskiy wear oversized equipment? An investigation into a fake controversy

You’re not going to win back-to-back Stanley Cups without fans of other NHL teams getting mad about it online.

While supporters of the Tampa Bay Lightning have been joyfully celebrating a second-straight championship, others rushed to the always civil website of Twitter.com to start a smear campaign against 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy and his equipment.

Seriously.

The padding difference between Price and Vasilevskiy is quite significant pic.twitter.com/ZKfiPMDnUe — ISLES FANATICS (@FanaticsArmy) July 8, 2021

Vasilevskiy is 5 pounds heavier than Price but somehow looks like he's pregnant with quintuplets. pic.twitter.com/nDyyZ1c3sZ — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) July 8, 2021

Did Tampa hoard an extra player inside Vasilevskiy’s equipment? That’s so typical. Cheater franchise. pic.twitter.com/CRSAIigOjO — midsommar juno (@junotheleafs) July 8, 2021

Okay wait tho @nhl …..Ummm that is not a 5 pound difference ??? pic.twitter.com/rltFqxMVQo — Grant 🌊 (@GGProCH) July 8, 2021

This is the kind of completely rational analysis that one can come to expect from fanbases upset about losing.

It’s worth noting that both Carey Price and Vasilevskiy are listed at the same height, 6-foot-3. In the handshake line photo, however, it clearly looks like Vasilevskiy is taller than Price. No, this isn’t because the Russian netminder is playing on stilts in addition to having a clown car tucked into his uniform, it’s because he’s standing closer to the camera which makes him look bigger.

This has been a common question so I’ll just answer it here: Andrei Vasilevskiy is standing closer to the camera than Carey Price. https://t.co/PcYELMPJXN — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) July 8, 2021

Also, to completely put this issue to bed: The NHL has outlined rules for goaltender equipment in its rulebook and all equipment is viewed by the Hockey Operations Department to ensure compliance.

If the NHL needs some help checking goalie equipment, though, there appears to be no shortage of emotionally-charged Twitter users ready to break out their tape measurers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy's online haters definitely came out after he won the Conn Smythe Trophy. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

