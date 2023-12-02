Did Alabama's Isaiah Bond catch ball on critical fourth-down conversion vs. Georgia?

With his team nursing a three-point lead late in the first half of the SEC championship game against No. 1 Georgia, Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond hauled in long pass that gave the Crimson Tide a crucial fourth-down conversion.

Upon closer review, though, what was ruled a catch may not have been one.

As Bond dove to bring in a 22-yard pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on a fourth-and-4 from the Georgia 37-yard line, the ball appeared to come loose shortly after his forearms and elbows made contact with the turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“When you have possession this way, as you’re going to the ground, if that football hits the ground and moves in any way, in my opinion the [ground] has aided you in the process of finalizing the catch,” CBS rules analyst and former NFL official Gene Steratore said.

REQUIRED READING: Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey: Georgia football injury updates from SEC championship game

This was ruled a catch by Isaiah Bond on 4th and 4 and Alabama scored a touchdown shortly after.



Should this have been ruled a drop? pic.twitter.com/rYyWVZUmwk — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 2, 2023

Even in the moment, the play was a critical one.

It continued the drive for the No. 8 Crimson Tide, with coach Nick Saban’s team quickly capitalizing on the successful conversion. Two plays after Bond’s catch, Milroe threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Burton to increase Alabama’s lead to 17-7 with 48 seconds remaining in the first half.

Replay officials did not elect to have the Bond catch subjected to video review, adding another layer of frustration for Georgia.

“I think you stop the game at that point prior to that snap,” Steratore said.

Had it been ruled an incompletion, it could have been as much as a 14-point swing in a closely contested game with massive College Football Playoff ramifications.

Georgia would have taken over at its own 37, with 1:18 remaining until halftime. An incompletion not only would have prevented Alabama from adding to its point total, but also allowed the Bulldogs ample time to get into field goal range and potentially even mount a touchdown drive.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Did Alabama's Isaiah Bond catch ball on critical fourth-down conversion?