Did Alabama WR Isaiah Bond push off on game-winning touchdown vs. Auburn in Iron Bowl?

Auburn lost the Iron Bowl on a dramatic game-winning catch from Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond on fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard line. But should the touchdown have counted?

After the play, some questioned whether Bond pushed off Auburn defensive back D.J. James, and should have been called for offensive pass interference. (That, naturally, would have negated the Crimson Tide's go-ahead touchdown).

There's contact from both Bond and James, as seen in replay of the eventual game-winner:

TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA ON 4TH AND A MILE!



UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/rX5XPRsuzV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 26, 2023

On another view, taken from the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the alleged push off is more clear. Bond holds a hand up to the shoulders of James and then, just before he receives the pass, appears to shove him:.

The Milroe Miracle.



An Incredible Moment in Iron Bowl History pic.twitter.com/4JQpoJOwqd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2023

Bond went on to have enough separation to make the game-winning catch while falling backwards, getting both feet inbounds in the back left corner of the end zone. There was no flag on the play, a trend in the game on both sides.

If called, the offensive pass interference penalty would have pushed Alabama back another 15 yards and forced them to attempt an even tougher Hail Mary. Instead, it gave the Tide a 27-24 comeback win.

