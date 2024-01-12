What did Alabama WBB commit Ace Austin show as Spring Garden blew out Coosa Christian

SPRING GARDEN − Spring Garden girls basketball dominated Coosa Christian on Thursday, in major part due to Alabama women's basketball commit Ace Austin impressive performance in less than two quarters of action.

She finished with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists in the 72-18 win over the Conquerors.

Austin did most of her damage in the first quarter, playing the full quarter and scoring 10 points and five assists as the Panthers lead by 35. She would start the second half and scored eight of the 12 third quarter points by the Panthers.

The Panthers are 19-1 and sit atop the ASWA basketball rankings in Class 1A, and second in the Gadsden Times area rankings.

Here's what Gadsden Time's sports writer Maxwell Donaldson saw from Austin after seeing her play for the first time:

Floor general

Austin had a couple of assists from the half-court line en route to her five assists in the first quarter. She showed excellent vision, getting the ball into the post from anywhere on the court. It's something that has always been a major part of her game, dating back to at least third grade.

Excellent defense

Austin stifled whatever Coosa Christian player she was guarding. And, in part with the rest of the team, only allowed the Conquerors to score four points in the first quarter. A Coosa Christian player didn't score with Austin as the primary defender for the entire game.

Austin ready to make jump to SEC

While Coosa Christian and the rest of Class 1A is a far cry from the SEC, the schedule that the Panthers have embarked on have tested them at every step. The Panthers have played a schedule that has included opponents up to the 6A level and recently saw them play in the She's Got Game showcase in Georgia with 50 of the best teams in the nation.

It also helps that Austin is a part of the EBYL team that puts up and against some of the best around.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

