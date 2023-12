How did Alabama commits perform in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game?

The Alabama football program was well-represented in the 2023 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. Six Alabama commits participated in the contest in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on Southern Miss’ campus.

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese, offensive lineman William Sanders, and wide receiver Ryan Williams competed for Team Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

It was an impressive showing for the Alabama commits and their teammates. Team Alabama knocked off Team Mississippi by a final score of 26-17.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at how Alabama commits performed in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

WR Ryan Williams

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Williams’ Stats in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game:

8 receptions

92 yards

2 TDs

2 kick returns

21 KRYds

CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mbakwe’s Stats in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game:

4 tackles

DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Maxwell Donaldson-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kirkpatrick Jr.’s Stats in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game:

6 tackles

2 INTs

19 yards

1 FF

1 FR

1 punt return

11 PRYds

1 kick return

25 KRYds

LB Quinton "QB" Reese

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Reese’s Stats in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game:

8 tackles

0.5 TFL

DL Jeremiah Beaman

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Beaman’s Stats in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game:

7 tackles

1.5 TFLs

1 sack

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire