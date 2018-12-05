Did this Aaron Rodgers tweet get Packers assistant coach fired? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

There's an old saying on Twitter: When in doubt, don't tweet.

Winston Moss didn't heed those words, and it may have cost him his job.

Green Bay Packers interim coach Joe Philbin announced Tuesday night the team had fired Moss, the team's associate head coach/linebackers coach.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Moss posted a tweet earlier Tuesday that appeared to reference quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the recent firing of head coach Mike McCarthy.

Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It's not the offensive guru trend, it's not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

Moss' tweet isn't too incriminating on its face, but it could suggest a few things: that Rodgers needs to be held to a championship standard -- which perhaps isn't easy to do? -- and that Moss may not have agreed with Green Bay's firing of McCarthy.

That's just speculation, but the latter theory would make sense: McCarthy hired Moss in 2006 after coming to the Packers and quickly promoted him to assistant head coach as his "right hand man."

And while Philbin didn't give a reason for Moss' firing Tuesday, Moss certainly felt his tweet played a role in his ouster.

The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

Of course, Moss could have been let go eventually as Green Bay cleans house after McCarthy.

In fact, a recent report suggested several assistant coaches have expressed interest in joining New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels -- who's the current favorite to become the Packers' next head coach -- on his staff if he goes to Green Bay.

But if McDaniels does join the Packers next season and those assistants follow, they might want to watch what they tweet about Rodgers.

