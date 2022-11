Reuters

The mayor of Mexico City on Monday accused a state prosecutors' office of covering up the killing of a young woman found dead on a Morelos highway last week, after the office reported the 27-year-old had died of alcohol intoxication. Morelos attorney general Uriel Carmona had told a news conference Friday that an autopsy of the body of Ariadna Lopez showed no evidence of violence, but an investigation by Mexico City prosecutors later concluded she had died of multiple force trauma. The Morelos prosecutors' office could not immediately be reached for comment.