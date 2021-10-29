Did Aaron Rodgers consider sliding at the goal line? “Hell no”

With the Packers facing third and goal from the six and trying to cement the win over the Cardinals, quarterback Aaron Rodgers tucked the ball and ran toward the end zone.

As he got closer to paydirt, he didn’t shy away from contact. He embraced it. Ultimately, he fell short of the line, setting up what would become a failed fourth-down effort.

After the game, Rodgers was asked whether he thought of sliding.

“Hell no,” Rodgers said. “Every now and then, you gotta put your head down. Maybe I wished I would have had a juke in the old bag. But I felt like things were collapsing and I needed to tuck that thing and put my shoulder down.”

Under certain circumstances, the risk of injury is justified. With a key regular-season game on the line, it was. In the second quarter of a Week Three game against the Lions, for example, it’s not.

The challenge for all quarterbacks is to know when to slide and when to tuck the shoulder and throw caution to the wind. Too many quarterbacks err on the side of embracing contact too often. Rodgers made a calculated decision in the moment. He wanted to score. He made the right call.

Rven though he didn’t deliver a touchdown, he separately created a face that has launched 1,000 memes. Eyes wild, helmet shoved up so that his chinstrap had become a nosestrap after taking an illegal hit after throwing a touchdown pass. Rodgers was asked whether he was aware of the instant craze.

“I saw it,” he said. “The Internet’s undefeated.” Rodgers, to his credit, has had fun with it on social media. PFT Commenter, who co-hosted PFT Live on Friday, turned it vertical and added an accessory that Simms might find intriguing.

