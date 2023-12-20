Did 5-star Buford safety KJ Bolden flip to Georgia football on signing day?

Georgia football made a signing day splash Wednesday by landing a commitment from five-star safety KJ Bolden from Buford.

Bolden flipped from Florida State, the school he committed to on Aug. 5 and visited last weekend. Auburn was also considered a landing spot.

He announced his decision at a signing day ceremony at Buford which was streamed by 11 Alive. His high school coach announced Georgia as his destination as he sat with a Georgia cap in front of him.

He was a teammate of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, who flipped himself from Georgia to Nebraska on Monday.

More: Georgia football recruiting class 2023: Meet Bulldogs' early signees

More: Georgia football recruiting: What you need to know ahead of signing day

Bolden becomes the highest-ranked in-state player for the Bulldogs in this class and gives them a fourth five-star prospect in a class that already ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Bolden is ranked the No. 14 player overall and the No. 1 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 2 prospect in Georgia behind Raiola. The previous top-rated in-state prospect in Georgia’s class was cornerback Demello Jones from Swainsboro.

Coach Kirby Smart and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp visited Bolden in the lead up to signing day.

Bolden, from Atlanta, told the Athens Banner-Herald in the summer that he could thrive at Georgia.

“They’ve just got a great scheme and I’d fit in and ball out,” Bolden said.

Schools wooing Bolden talked to him about the same types of things, he said this summer.

“NIL pitch, playing pitch, how they’re going to use you, how you can come in, life after football,” Bolden said. “It’s up to you to feel like which place feels like home the most.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football made a run at Buford S KJ Bolden? Did it land him?