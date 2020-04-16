Did 49ers Super Bowl Loss Prevent Coronavirus From Hitting San Francisco Harder?

Some experts now believe the Bay Area avoided becoming a COVID-19 hotspot because their San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl loss meant public celebrations were not held. Had the team not lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, they would have prompted a celebration in San Francisco with a huge victory parade. The Bay Area was one of the first U.S. areas to get hit by COVID-19, and enacted a stay-at-home order on March 17. Any type of public gatherings could have added fuel to the fire.