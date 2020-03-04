Did 49ers' George Kittle respond to Tom Brady-Jimmy Garoppolo rumors in new Instagram post?

The buzz around the San Francisco 49ers being a potential landing spot for Tom Brady in free agency, a scenario that could see Jimmy Garoppolo return to the New England Patriots, has picked up over the last few days.

One of Garoppolo's teammates appeared to respond to these rumors with an Instagram post defending the 49ers quarterback.

49ers tight end George Kittle gave Garoppolo a shoutout on the social media platform Wednesday, with a caption that read, "let's run it back 10!"

Sure, Kittle might just be giving a random show of appreciation for his quarterback, but it's hard to ignore the timing of the post above.

Kittle and Garoppolo certainly have been a productive duo, and the 2019 season served as the best evidence of that. Kittle, with Garoppolo starting at quarterback, tallied 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns last season. It was the star tight end's second consecutive campaign with 85-plus catches and 1,000-plus receiving yards.

The 49ers' 2019 season ended with a blown fourth-quarter lead in a Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo didn't play well late in that game, but given his impressive talent and the fact he's still only 28 years old, it might be hard for San Francisco to part ways with him so soon.

