Did 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk score winning TD in overtime or…

The San Francisco 49ers saw a 14-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter. They were trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three in overtime after the first drive.

Would this be a crushing defeat or would Jimmy Garoppolo & Co. save the day?

Garoppolo drove the Niners down the field and hit Brandon Aiyuk with a short pass.

Aiyuk headed for the end zone and the official ruled he had gone out of bounds short of six points.

However, the play was reviewed and it was determined Aiyuk had in fact reached the end zone and the 49ers had a 26-23 victory over Cincinnati.

So, do you think he was in the end zone or was the official correct in his initial ruling?