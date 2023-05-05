Did 49ers find another gem in Round 7?

The 49ers have had relatively good success in the final round of the draft during the John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan era. Prior to this year they made five picks in the seventh round and all of the players selected made the active roster and contributed in at least small ways. Now they might have gem from this year’s seventh round.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ran through his best steals of the 2023 draft. San Francisco had plenty of picks to choose from since all of their nine selections came at pick No. 87 or later, but it was Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell – the 253rd overall pick – who Farrar identified as the 49ers’ steal of the draft. Via Farrar:

Last season, Bell led the Wolverines by far with 62 catches on 97 targets for 892 yards and four touchdowns. Eight of those receptions, along with 284 yards and two touchdowns, came on passes of 20 or more air yards. Bell was a particular problem for TCU’s defense in the Fiesta Bowl, catching six passes on nine targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. In his final collegiate game, Bell showed the kind of downfield speed and leverage ability that could serve him quite well in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The other thing that stands out with Bell is his tenacity and willingness to get his hands dirty as a blocker. Those two things could serve him well in carving out an offensive role eventually, but it’s also easy to see how a player with his demeanor would make an impact on special teams. Kick coverage is Bell’s likeliest path to the roster.

Another thing going Bell’s way is that two seventh-round receivers have already found their way into impactful roles in the 49ers’ offense. Richie James in the 2018 draft and Jauan Jennings in the 2020 draft both carved out spots on the roster. James had a smaller offensive role, but a sizable role on special teams as the return man. Jennings spent his rookie year on the practice squad before emerging as a go-to third down target during the 2021 campaign.

Story continues

San Francisco has an expensive roster that isn’t going to get much cheaper any time soon, so finding late-round picks who can contribute will be paramount to their success. Given their recent history in the seventh-round it wouldn’t be a shock if Bell is one off those picks.

More!

John Lynch's non-update update on Brock Purdy 49ers need Jake Moody to be really, really good 49ers 2023 rookie minicamp dates

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire