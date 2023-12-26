What did 247Sports give the Oklahoma Sooners for Christmas this year?

Christmas has come and gone. The Oklahoma Sooners went into the final week of 2023 with another top-10 recruiting class and are now preparing for their Alamo Bowl matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

In the midst of the holidays, 247Sports shared what they’d give each of the top 25 teams in the nation for Christmas. For the Oklahoma Sooners, it was a more favorable 2024 schedule.

The Oklahoma Sooners have five programs on the schedule inside the top 13 of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Texas and Alabama highlight the list as they prepare for the College Football Playoff, but Ole Miss and Missouri have been making moves on the recruiting trail to try and take a step next season. The road trip to LSU at the end of the year will make for an incredibly difficult atmosphere. Throw in Tennessee, who has become one of the better offensive teams under Josh Heupel. Oh, and let’s not forget traveling to face Auburn or hosting a South Carolina team with an improving defense. The Sooners have one of the more difficult schedules in the country in 2024.

But that’s to be expected heading into the SEC. The Sooners wouldn’t want it any other way. That was the point of joining the conference. To have a schedule full of marquee matchups is what the Oklahoma brass was hoping for when they made the move to the SEC.

