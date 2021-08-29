How did a 2022 Oklahoma Sooners DL commit perform in week 1?

The Oklahoma Sooners got a boost on the defensive side of the football for the 2022 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive lineman Derrick Moore. Derrick Moore, who primarily plays off the edge, already has an NFL body at 6-4, 260 pounds. In week one of the high school season, Moore had a tough matchup against one of the top offensive tackles in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Moore out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, stood out this weekend according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. Ivins had this to say about Moore’s performance this weekend.

By far one of the better head-to-head battles Saturday was between Top247 defensive lineman Derrick Moore and Top247 offensive lineman Julian Armella. The two went back and forth all game, but Moore seemed to get the best of Armella more times than not. Moore, who was seen on the sidelines chugging pickle juice during TV timeouts in hopes of combating the 95 degree heat, lined up at different spots along St. Frances Academy’s front and was able to create some push both inside and outside. The future Oklahoma Sooner wasn’t credited with a sack in loss, but did face plenty of double trams. – Ivins

Julian Armella is the number 12 offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting cycle per the 247Sports composite rankings. By Ivins’ account, the two had a nice back and forth battle with the edge going to Moore.

Derrick Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 96 3 13 Rivals 4 169 3 13 ESPN 4 21 1 3 247 Composite 4 90 3 16

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-4 Weight 260

Film

Twitter

