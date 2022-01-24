How did 11 Jets departures play with their new teams in 2021?

Joe Douglas sent a lot of players packing last offseason. For the most part, he made smart decisions, as ex-Jets didn’t fare too well with new teams in 2021 after middling careers in New York.

The most notable departures, such as Sam Darnold and Chris Herndon, squandered fresh starts in new cities. A few former Jets took advantage of increased opportunities elsewhere, but New York didn’t miss most of the players Douglas didn’t retain.

Here’s how 11 Jets cast-offs fared away from New York in 2021.

QB Sam Darnold

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Darnold flopped in his first season in Carolina after the Jets traded him to the Panthers. After a six-game stretch in which he tallied 12 total touchdowns, Darnold was benched during a blowout loss to the Giants. Then a shoulder injury forced him to miss the next seven games. Darnold finished with similar numbers to his 2020 season with the Jets: 2,527 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. He did, however, beat the Jets in a Week 1 showdown.

WR Breshad Perriman

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Perriman found a role for himself late in the season after being cut by the Lions before the season and then by the Bears a few months later. He joined the Buccaneers practice squad before Week 10 and played in seven games, including Tampa Bay’s first-round playoff game. Perriman finished with 11 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown – which ended up being Tom Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass. He added one catch for five yards in the playoff win over the Eagles.

EDGE Tarell Basham

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Basham had almost an identical season with the Cowboys as he did with the Jets a year ago. He finished with 3.5 sacks and 39 combined tackles in 17 games. Basham played in 55 percent of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps after signing a two-year, $5.5 million deal last offseason.

TE Chris Herndon

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Herndon barely played this season after the Jets traded him to the Vikings for a fourth-round pick. The tight end finished with four receptions for 40 yards over just 184 snaps and caught one touchdown in Week 6. He’ll be a free agent this offseason.

Story continues

OLB Jordan Jenkins

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Jenkins had a down season after signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Texans last offseason. He finished with just 2.5 sacks, five QB hits and 20 combined tackles in 11 games. Jenkins missed three games with a torn PCL late in the season.

CB Blessuan Austin

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Austin was a surprise Jets cut before the 2021 season. He signed with the Seahawks but didn’t play a defensive snap until Week 11. He finished with 10 combined tackles over 149 defensive snaps with one start in Week 18. Austin also played 52 special teams snaps.

CB Brian Poole

(Derick Hingle-AP)

Poole jumped around a few teams this season but never played a regular-season snap after the Jets let him walk in free agency. He originally signed with the Saints in July 2021, but soon hit injured reserve before being released. Poole joined the Patriots and Colts practice squadscbut isn’t on a team now.

LB Neville Hewitt

(Matt Patterson-AP)

Hewitt played in all 17 games for the Texans and registered 60 combined tackles over 324 defensive snaps and five starts, mostly toward the end of the season. He also played 286 special teams snaps.

LB Frankie Luvu

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Luvu had one of his better seasons as a pro during his first year with the Panthers. He tallied a career-high 43 combined tackles, eight tackles for a loss, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Luvu also finished with 1.5 sacks. He played 249 defensive snaps and 303 special teams snaps in 16 games.

DE Henry Anderson

(Greg M. Cooper-AP)

Anderson only played 35 defensive snaps over four games for the Patriots this season. He finished with three combined tackles. Anderson also saw 28 special teams snaps.

LB Harvey Langi

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Langi rejoined the Patriots last offseason after originally starting his career in New England. He tallied three combined tackles in the first seven games of the season before landing on season-ending injured reserve with an MCL injury after Week 7.

[listicle id=676043]

1

1