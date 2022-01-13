How did 10 potential Eagles draft picks do in major bowl games?

The Eagles have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft and that allows for a ton of maneuverability, or Howie Roseman could just nab the three best players on the board.

Whether it be the national championship game or other bowl games, several prospects that could potentially land in Philadelphia made their case over the past two weeks.

Here’s how several top prospects did in bowl games.

1. Ahmad Gardner

Sauce had almost a 72.0 grade against Alabama in the CFB Semifinals.

Matched up against Jameson Williams at times, Gardner was only targeted 4 times on 34 coverage snaps, allowing three catches for just 14 yards. Gardner played in press coverage on 24 of his snaps, and his stock could quickly rise.

2. James Cook , RB,Georgia



The Eagles have a running back factory going and if the team doesn’t bring back Jordan Howard or re-sign Boston Scott, Dalvin Cook’s younger brother could be an option.

Cook has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl and finished the second matchup against Alabama with 77 yards on six carries.

Cook caught four passes for 112 yards and a score to crush Michigan.

3. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

An absolute game wrecker, Davis set the tone from the opening snap.

4. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dean went sideline to sideline on Monday night, logging four tackles and a pass breakup.

5. Bailey Zappe

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles love molding quarterbacks and the Western Kentucky project could be the perfect choice if he slides to the mid or late rounds.

Zappe threw for 422 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-38 Boca Raton Bowl win against Appalachian State, giving him 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns for the season.

6. Chad Muma Wyoming LB

Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Muma recorded nine stops in Wyoming’s bowl game. His 68 stops in 2021 were the most of any FBS linebacker, and his 90.3 overall grade ranked third.

7. Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin



A Badger like T.J. Edwards, Chenal recorded a sack, a QB hit, and three hurries on six blitzes while adding four stops against Arizona State. Chenal finished the season with a 94.1 run defense grade.

8. LB Channing Tindall Georgia

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 103021 Bsfloridageorgia 35

While Nakobe Dean gets the majority of the national attention on the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense, linebacker Channing Tindall has been an integral piece of Kirby Smart’s defense. The Columbia, South Carolina started all 15 games, finishing with the third-most tackles (67) on the Bulldogs. He also added 5.5 sacks and 7.5 of his tackles were for a loss.

Tindall was voted AP All-SEC Second-Team and in the national championship game, he logged 8 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

9. CB Derion Kendricks Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Derion Kendrick didn’t allow a single catch in the National Championship (61 snaps) 🔒 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/DjNqBR2ci8 — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 11, 2022

10. WR Jameson Williams Alabama



Ncaa Football Alabamaat Auburn

Williams had 4 catches for 65-yards against Georgia before tearing his ACL.

