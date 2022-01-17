How did our 10 Eagles bold predictions end up looking for 2021?

The Eagles season is over after a hard-fought 31-15 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs.

As the team starts looking towards the draft, we decided to look back at 10 bold predictions after the NFL’s first 17-game regular-season schedule was announced.

Not everything goes as planned and after Philadelphia’s postseason loss, we look back and take a pat on the back for the one prediction we got right.

1. Hurts will shatter Eages record for Passing Yards in a season 4,039 (Carson Wentz 2019)

Hurts 2021 stats: The second-year quarterback had 3,144 yards passing, falling almost 900 yards short of Wentz’s record.

2. Josh Sweat records 16 sacks

Sweat missed the season finale and finished with 7.5 sacks, but he did land a new contract.

3. Gardner Minshew won't start any games

Minshew started two games for the Eagles, going 41-60 passing, for 439 yards and four touchdowns.

4. Miles Sanders breaks the Eagles' single season rushing yards record 1,607 (LeSean McCoy 2013)

Sanders (754) didn’t break the record, nor did he lead his team in rushing yards (Jalen Hurts 784) this season.

5. Anthony Harris logs 8+ interceptions

Darius Slay led the Eagles in interceptions (3).

6. Rookie RB Kenneth Gainwell catches 70 balls

Gainwell caught 33 passes for 253-yards and 1 touchdown.

7. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside scores 4+ touchdowns

Arcega-whiteside was targeted 5 total times this season, for 2 catches, 36-yards and one career defining drop.

8. Javon Hargrave logs 25 tackles for loss

Hargrave logged 7.5 sacks and 9 tackles for loss after starting the season off on a record pace.

9. DeVonta Smith 1,000+ yards receiving -- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

We should get credit for coming up just 84-yards short (916) of our prediction.

Smith is talented beyond his years, smooth at the line of scrimmage, and a player to watch for years to come.

10. Eagles make the playoffs

What we said before the season opener:

There are warts on the roster, but most of the concerns center around the quarterback, a rookie wide receiver, and stability at cornerback. If Philadelphia can stay healthy upfront, have Jalen Hurts improve his accuracy while being efficient on third down, the Birds could be a dark horse team in the expanded NFC.

Philadelphia was dominant up front after switching their offensive approach, and they were a playoff team in Sirianni’s debut season.

