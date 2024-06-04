Dickinson Volunteers open season with pair of losses to Watford City

Jun. 4—WATFORD CITY — The Dickinson Volunteers' American Legion team got off to a rough start in the Monday, June 3 doubleheader at Watford City, falling 10-6 in the opener and getting hooked for an 18-3 loss in the nightcap.

In a run-rule-shortened nightcap, Watford City walked away with the win despite Dickinson opening the game with a 3-run first inning as third-baseman Jake Baillet tripled and was plated on a single from shortstop Cameron Wolf. With two outs, the Volunteers advanced their lead as Wolf scored on a wild-pitch and first-baseman Easton Hugelan followed him across the plate in the same fashion on the next at-bat.

But that would be it for the visitors as Walleye Post #29 responded with a pair of runs in the second, and 8 more in both the bottoms of the third and fourth innings to close out the game early.

The Volunteers also scored 3 runs in the first inning during the opener, as right-fielder Jordan Ham walked and Balliet was hit by a pitch, which was followed by a Wolf single that scored Ham from second and Balliet scored on the next at-bat while third-baseman Emerson Simnioniw drove in Wolf on a sacrifice-fly to give the visitors an early, 3-0 advantage. While the Vols earned another run in the fourth on a Simnioniw single that plated Wolf, Walleye Post #29 could not be netted and scored 10 unanswered runs in the bottoms of the third and fourth innings to race to a 10-4 lead and turn the tables.

The Volunteers (0-2) responded with a run in the top of the fifth as relief-pitcher Parker Sayler singled to center and scored Simnioniw, who subsequently scored on a wild-pitch in the sixth after a leadoff single, but the runs were insufficient-to-needs in Game 1 of the series.

Next-up for the Vols will be a doubleheader versus the Bismarck Capitals on Thursday, June 6 at a site yet to be determined, which precedes a home twin-bill against the Bismarck Reps on Friday at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark with games beginning at 5 p.m. MDT.

