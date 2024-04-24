Dickinson takes sixth-place in BPS Boys Invite

Apr. 24—BISMARCK — With 37.5 points, the Dickinson High School boys track and field team earned a sixth-place finish at the BPS Boys Invite at Bismarck State College, with the junior varsity team taking seventh with 47.5.

Ethan Halverson took third in the shot-put with a 51' mark and seventh in the discus at 138'9", while Dylan Smith earned fifth with a 150'4" effort in the javelin. Blake Homiston tied at fifth in the pole-vault at 13'. Other top-performers for the Midgets in the field events included Cole Skabo's 19'2" mark in the long-jump and Max Kostelecky's 39'8" leap in the triple-jump.

Braden Meschke was eighth in the 100m dash at 11.21 seconds and Blake Weller was seventh in the 200m with a 22.71, while Dawson Zubke posted a 54.04 in the 400m event and Lucas Alexander was at 2:09.41. Skabo had a sixth-place finish at 43.14 in the 300m hurdles and Duncan Blauer was just-outside of points with a ninth-place finish in the same event.

DHS's team of Christian Bowden, Weller, Thomas Freer and Meschke took second in the 4x100m relay with a 43.37 effort and the 4x200 team that included Zubke, Zachary Nodland, Kaleb Pullins and Ethan Luna also earned a silver-ribbon with a 1:34.28 finish in that event.

Junior varsity top-performers included: Diego Campoy-Romo, 100m dash (12.2); Easton Richter, 2nd, 200m dash (24.15); Anderson Babetto, 400m dash (1:09.2); Kaleb Binstock, 1600m run (5:00.34); Tage Jensen, Dylan Glasser, Kaleb Pullins, Easton Richter, 4x100m relay (50.02); Faafetai Tautolo, shot-put (38'11"); Devin Heidt, discus (108'10"); Nathan Stevenson, 4th, javelin (113'11"); Paxton Lyson, 3rd, high-jump (5'4"); Easton Blauer, 5th, pole-vault (11'6"); Max Kostelecky, 2nd, long-jump (18'11"); and Camden Hjellming, triple-jump (34'5").

