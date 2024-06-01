Dickinson takes down West Fargo in defensive, semifinal showdown

May 31—DICKINSON — In what was clearly the tightest defensive matchup to date in the North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament, the Dickinson High Midgets eked-out a 4-1 semifinal win over the West Fargo Packers on Friday, May 31 at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field and now will face the Bismarck High Demons in the finals on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Packers will play Minot in the third-place game after the 10 a.m. Grand Forks Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne matchup with Minot being upset by Bismarck Legacy in the semifinals on Friday.

As they have done numerous times this season, the Midgets posted an early lead, going up 2-0 in the first inning and that proved to be all the runs they would need as senior righthander Ava Jahner mowed down 7 Fargo North batters and held the visitors to only 2 hits while giving up an earned-run and walking 6 for the win. Jahner also was handy with the bat, going 2-for-4 to help her cause with a homer, a run and 2 RBI with a stolen-base thrown in to pester the Packers during the tight matchup. Senior centerfielder Jenna Decker and sophomore right-fielder Gabby Sobolik also swiped bags in the game while freshman second-baseman Madelynn Bren and sophomore shortstop Myah Merry provided the other 2 RBI in the game.

"West Fargo brought it, man, this was a good, hard game and Ava threw tremendously," Dickinson manager Amanda Mickey said. "She held her composure so-dang-well and I'm so proud of her, and the kids came through with big, timely hits to get us 4 runs up there."

West Fargo's staff of senior hurler Grace Wehri, Emerson Rosenthal and quarterfinal hero Aubrey Finn also had solid performances in the circle, holding the Midgets — who posted almost 20 run-rule victories over the course of the 2024 calendar — to 4 earned-runs and scattering 8 hits while combining for 3 Ks and walking 4. Junior outfielder Katelyn Kackman and Finn recorded the 2 Packer hits, as Wehri was walked and replaced by pinch-runner Rosenthal, who scored from first on the double from Finn to halve the DHS lead to 2-1 in the second frame after Jahner drove in Jenna Decker on her 2-run, first-inning blast over the left-field wall in the bottom of the first.

"We had our opportunities, and against good teams that's what you've got to do: Execute. And we just didn't get the big-hit when we needed to, and we had chances," West Fargo manager Pat Johnson said. "Dickinson is a good team, and any time you get a chance against a good team you've got to make sure you produce."

The Midgets' bats were far from silent the rest of the way, as the home-team collected 4 hits and 2 runs in the next two innings with the RBI singles from Bren and Merry that plated Sobolik and Farnsworth, respectively, but the Midgets also stranded 7 baserunners in the game while the Packers left 6 of their own twisting in the wind of the basepaths. The crucial inning of the game came in the sixth as Jahner faced two bases-loaded situations and pitched her way out of the jam with 2 strikeouts and a force-out at home to cut off the threat.

"It was definitely a little bit stressful, but close games like that are fun because I had my team behind me the whole time and I knew that our bats were going to catch up with us," Jahner said. "I was a little worried at some points, but I always knew that we had it."

Mickey added, "We do a good job — holding our own — and that last inning was pressure on our backs and they were like, 'Let's bring it on!'"

Jahner added, "I have so much trust in my teammates and we work on defense all the time. I know they're always going to have my back — whether it's hitting or in the field — and you have to have a lot of trust in your teammates as a pitcher because you're not always going to strike everyone out or always hit your spots, but as long as they're back there behind you, you'll know you have it."

Senior third-baseman Braelynn Farnsworth also had a multi-hit outing, going a perfect 2-for-2 on the day with a run and a double in the nightcap.

Meanwhile, DHS (29-4) defeated Bismarck High twice this season — 18-8 and 16-6 on the road — back on May 18.

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

.