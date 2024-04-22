Dickinson sweeps Minot North in conference opener

Apr. 22—MINOT, N.D. — The Dickinson Midgets tennis team traveled to Minot on Friday, April 19, for a dual match against Minot North. In a commanding victory, all nine matches were decided in straight sets, showcasing the Midgets' confidence as they kicked off the Western Dakota Association regular season. Despite Minot North's young team, led predominantly by sophomores, they showed resilience, securing game wins throughout the contest.

Seniors Valeria Bradley and Emma Stillings led the charge for the Midgets, dominating their individual singles matches with strong performances. Bradley secured victory with a pair of 6-1 sets, while Stillings delivered two golden sets. The duo also paired up as the No. 1 doubles team, clinching a 6-4, 6-1 win. Although they faced a tough first set, dropping four games, they found their stride in the second set, conceding only one game.

Junior Shayna Klitzke, at No. 2, showcased her offensive prowess by winning in straight sets without dropping a game. Additionally, she teamed up with Grace Dazell for the No. 2 doubles, securing a 6-1, 6-1 victory, displaying strong team chemistry throughout.

The Daley sisters upheld their stellar performance, securing a decisive 6-1, 6-3 victory. Morgan Daley, at No. 3 in singles, faced Kate Weishaar and delivered a confident performance, the sophomore winning 6-1, 6-2.

Eighth grader Erin Daley, relatively new to the varsity scene, faced a tough challenge in her singles against Julia Stoner. Despite a tight first set that went into a tiebreaker, Daley showed resilience to secure a 6-4 victory. Buoyed by her win in the first set, she went on to dominate the second set, winning 6-1.

Having secured first place in doubles at the round-robin tournament the week prior and sweeping their conference opener, Dickinson is carrying significant momentum forward. Positioned in the top half of the standings, they are determined to elevate their performance and leave an impact on the season.