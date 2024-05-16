Dickinson State's season ends with shutout loss in NAIA softball tournament

May 16—FAYETTE, Mo. — Dickinson State's softball season concluded with a 7-0 defeat against the third-ranked Central Methodist in the NAIA Opening Round loser's bracket final. This loss marked the end of the season for the Blue Hawks with a 26-24 overall record.

Central Methodist took control early in the game, with a grand slam by left fielder Kaysie Jolley in the second inning setting the tone. The Eagles continued to dominate, adding runs in the third and sixth innings to solidify their victory. Jolley's grand slam was a pivotal moment, establishing a lead that proved insurmountable.

Dickinson State struggled offensively, managing only a single hit by shortstop Kara Conway in the fifth inning. Central Methodist pitcher Jordyn Ball delivered a commanding performance, pitching a complete game shutout, allowing just this one hit and three walks while striking out five. This impressive outing improved Ball's record to 25-1 for the season.

The Blue Hawks' lineup could not find their rhythm against Central Methodist's tight defense, which committed no errors during the game. The team left five runners on base, with players like Cassy Loa and Dallis Mitchell unable to advance past Central Methodist's strong defensive and pitching efforts.

On the pitching side for Dickinson State, Dallis Mitchell started the game but struggled, allowing five runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings. Alison Eldridge came on in relief and pitched the remainder of the game, surrendering two runs. Despite their efforts, Central Methodist's hitters proved too strong.

Elizabeth Palumbo stood out for Central Methodist, going 3-for-4 with a double, while teammates Lauren Hill and Daly Garland each notched key RBIs. Overall, the Eagles amassed 12 hits and seven RBIs against Dickinson's pitching staff.

The game, which lasted just 94 minutes, was played without spectators but the intensity on the field remained high as Central Methodist advanced further in the tournament, enhancing their impressive record to 50-5.

With the season now over, Dickinson State will look to regroup and prepare for next year, aiming to build on the experiences and challenges from this season.