Dickinson State women take weekend rodeo win in South Dakota

Apr. 16—BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Dickinson State University women's team rode away with a weekend victory at the South Dakota State Rodeo over last weekend, earning 325 points to runners-up Iowa Central Community College's 290. The Blue Hawks men's team placed seventh in the same event with 110 points.

Presley Jean Powell racked up a 35.40 in the barrel-racing event and standout Kelly Jo Bang was tops in breakaway roping with a time/score of 6.7 — narrowly edging-out Iowa Central's Jenna G. Hume — while Bang's teammate, Kailyn Kelly Grove, tied for fifth with a 2.4 time/score. Jaysee Jean Jones earned second in goat-tying with a 12.5 mark to push DSU to the win.

The men's team took points through the efforts of Jory Alan Boote's 25.9 time/score in tie-down roping and Cayden Don King's 8.1 in the team-roping/heeler department.

Next-up for DSU's rodeo teams will be a trip to Spearfish, SD for the Black Hills State university Rodeo on April 26th and 27th, with the season-ender coming a week later at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln rodeo on May 3rd and 4th.

In the women's National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association standings, the Blue Hawks are perched in second place at 1,828 points, behind Black Hills State University's number-one status at 2,835.5 team points, with South Dakota State University at 1,609 in third and Iowa Central Community College's fourth-place 850.

Current standings for the men show Dickinson State's team in sixth with 1,461 points, behind BHSU's top-ranking of 4,060.5 and second-place Mid-Plains Community College's 3,998. Third-place belongs to Iowa Central Community College with 3,765, South Dakota State University's fourth-place 3,030 and Mitchell Technical College at 1,719 to slightly prevail DSU.

Dickinson Press and/or visit

https://www.dsubluehawks.com/landing/index

. For updates on National Intercollegiate Rodeo, head on over to

https://collegerodeo.com/events/

.