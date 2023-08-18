Dickinson State University women's wrestling welcomes inaugural class

Aug. 18—DICKINSON — Just half a year ago, the Dickinson State University women's wrestling program celebrated the addition of its pioneer recruit, Jaycey Gorder. Fast forward to August 18th, and DSU's Blue Hawks campus is now buzzing with the vibrant presence of a full roster comprising 21 promising recruits. Amidst their explorations of the campus corridors, gym facilities, and friendly exchanges, a shared aspiration simmers within them all — a shared determination to etch their names into history. This collective vision is held not just by the newcomers but also by head coach Tyson Springer himself.

Springer, an All-American DSU Alumnus, was entrusted with the task of establishing the DSU women's wrestling program for its inaugural season. His response was the recruitment of 21 wrestlers to the program. The athletes joining, driven by a pursuit of success and a desire to contribute to the program's inception, will play a pivotal role.

"I think being part of something special was our big recruiting pitch," Springer said. "They are going to be part of history, no matter what happens it is going to be the first"

Prominent figures on the roster for the first season include Kylie Hubby, a national champion from Washington State; North Dakota's two-time state champion Lindsey Anderson; and Gorder, whose extensive wrestling background and familial ties to DSU Alums stand out.

Tyson has assembled athletes from across the state and the nation, including Montana, Washington and California. Despite disparate origins, a common thread emerges: they are all freshmen, with the exception of two transferring freshmen.

"They don't know what to expect until you show them, which is great," Springer said. "When you are building a program that is how you want to do it. We didn't want to bring in a lot of transfers because we wanted to build from the ground up. This is a process, it is not something that is going to happen overnight, but I look forward to the building process and hopefully getting to a winning tradition."

Springer is well-acquainted with DSU's cherished sense of community and its legacy of accomplishment across programs. He aspires to contribute to this legacy but is committed to the ethical route, emphasizing sustained success and holistic development both on and off the mat.

"A lot of them, I would say more than half haven't wrestled free-style before. That will probably be the biggest hurdle that these kids will have this first year," Springer said. "I have been to a few schools and every school has different outcomes they want to look up as the program goes forward and [DSU] want to be successful in the classroom, in the wrestling room and in every aspect of the word."

Springer acknowledged that a national title might not be within immediate reach; however, he is resolved to mold his wrestlers into champions from day one. Post-Labor Day, they will commence training on the practice mat and are scheduled for their inaugural competition on November 11th at the Waldorf University Open. This event will signify a noteworthy milestone for the newly established Blue Hawks team.

"We are just excited to get going," Springer said. "Our expectations for this year is to just get out there and compete."