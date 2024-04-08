Dickinson State splits Saturday's doubleheader

Apr. 8—DICKINSON — Following last night's dramatic encounter, Dickinson State faced off against Waldorf University once again for an afternoon doubleheader on Saturday, April 6. This time, the Blue Hawks split the twin bill, dropping game one by a narrow margin before securing a near shutout victory in the second game, with the Warriors rallying for two runs in the final inning.

Game 1 Waldorf defeat Dickinson 4-3

In Game 1, Waldorf defeated Dickinson 4-3. Waldorf's defense proved formidable, holding the Blue Hawks until the fifth inning. Down by four runs, Dickinson State's bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth, rallying to score three runs off two singles with the bases loaded. Despite the surge, the Warriors maintained their early lead to secure the win.

Waldorf led in hits (9-6), including three doubles and a triple. Although DSU had some strong hits, a combination of strong winds and vigilant outfield play by WU thwarted their efforts.

"Their pitcher did a good job shutting us down til the fifth inning, but we did finally get on her," Kristen Fleury DSU's head coach said. "We had a lot of balls that were hit hard, but were a bit too high and got stuck in the wind."

A 2-RBI triple from Madison Clark drove in the first two runs for Waldorf in the top of the fourth inning. They added to their lead with two singles in the following inning.

Maddie Dalke commanded Waldorf's defense from the circle, pitching all seven innings, striking out six, walking two, and conceding two runs.

Alexa Kappel started in the circle for Dickinson State, striking out three, allowing eight hits, and conceding all four runs. Alison Eldridge relieved in the fourth inning, also striking out three batters, walking one, and allowing a hit.

The final inning saw high tension as the Blue Hawks positioned the tying and go-ahead runs on the corners, but a daring sprint towards home plate was thwarted by a tag, denying their bid to even the score.

Game 2 Dickinson State defeat Waldorf 7-2

In Game 2, Dickinson State defeated Waldorf 7-2. After narrowly falling in the first game, the Blue Hawks came out swinging, scoring four runs in their first offensive inning.

After two singles, Kiley Hubby stepped to the plate and launched a double to right field for 2 RBIs. Hubby was then driven home by Karissa Comer's single. With the bases loaded, a hit by pitch brought in the final run of the inning.

Dallis Mitchell, who struggled to find success in game one, redeemed herself in game two with a home run, giving her team a 5-0 lead at the end of the second inning.

Mitchell pitched for all seven innings, delivering six strikeouts and experiencing three, three up and three down innings.

"After the end of the first game we got our momentum going, which carried on into the second game," Mitchell said. "It is definitely encouraging on the mound when I have a really good defense behind me. Everyone did really well in that game defensively."

Dickinson State extended their lead to 6-0 in the fourth inning with a hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Their final run came in the fifth inning, with Cassidy Veneer being put out at first while her teammate Jessa Duggan crossed home plate.

Freshman Baylee Berg made her debut for Dickinson State, showcasing her skills from the catcher's position and earning first base on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning.

"Baylee has been working hard all year and she is right in the mix for a starting spot and she is continuing to see different types of pitchers and she does a great job for us when she has the opportunity to go in," Fleury said. "We felt there was an opportunity for her to go into the game and she did a good job behind the plate and had a couple of solid outs that were hits."

Waldorf managed to secure two runs in the final inning, but it was too little too late as two consecutive outs ended the game.

Dickinson State will return to Bavera Field next weekend for a series against Mayville State, with games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, beginning at noon for each doubleheader.