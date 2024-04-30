Dickinson State rodeo men's team earns fourth-place in Spearfish, SD

Apr. 29—SPEARFISH, S.D. — The Dickinson Stagte University men's rodeo team tied-down a fourth-place finish at the Black Hills State Rodeo over last weekend, from April 27-27, 2024, taking 410 points from the event — which was the penultimate rodeo of the 2023-24 season — while the women's team walked away with 165 points and fifth-place for the series.

"This last weekend went pretty good, for some; Jory Boote had an outstanding weekend and won both rounds in the average in the team-roping and won the first round in calf-roping and ended up third in the average," DSU rodeo head coach Eudell Larson said. "Dalton Praus was second in the bull-riding and we had a couple of girls place in the goat-tying."

Boote was behind by a razor-thin margin at second-place in the men's all-around at 310 points, only 40 points behind Dion Kahiwa Augustiro from Mid Plains Community College at 350, and Praus was barely tipped by the same athlete in the bullriding event with a time/score of 74 and Augustiro finishing with a 78.

Boote's 26.3 time/score in the tie-down roping event was a fraction behind Riley John Staton from the host's team at Black Hills State University — who came in with a 26.4, and Boote took top-honors in the team-roping/header competition with an 11.7.

"In the breakaway-roping it went pretty good, and everybody seems to be clicking," Larson said. "With the breakaway-roping — and you can't ever tell with cattle — I was hoping we would have had more girls finish well, because they've just been knocking it out at practice and roping super-good, and things just didn't fall out for a few of them at Black Hills."

Larson added, "But a couple of them did well, so practices are going good and we've got good expectations going into the last rodeo at Lincoln this weekend."

The breakaway-roping event for the women saw Kelly Jo Bang end up in a tie for fourth with a time/score of 6.9 and teammate Kiarra Marie Reiss earned sixth with a 2.7, while Jaysee Jean Jones came away with a tie for fifth in goat-tying on a time/score of 14.1 and Maci Marisa Maher was in at seventh with a 6.7 for the Blue Hawks in the same event.

Next-up for the Blue Hawks will be the season-finale in Lincoln, Neb. this weekend. The Dickinson Press will have a full report on Monday, May 6 for that event and a wrapup to the 2023-24 season as it comes to a close.

