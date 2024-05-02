Dickinson splits non-conference matchup with Beulah on the road

May 2—BEULAH — In a showdown between the defending Class A and B champions from 2023, the Dickinson High Midgets hit the road to Beulah and saw the Miners clip them in game 1, 8-4, then the visitors shut out their hosts, 6-0 in the second-half of the twin-bill. The win propels DHS to 14-3 on the 2024 season and sets up a Monday, May 6 contest at Dawson County, Mont., who the Midgets blanked 10-0 on April 1 to open the season.

The nightcap was scoreless for both squads through four innings before DHS broke the 0-0 deadlock for a pair of runs in the top of the fifth frame. Senior centerfielder Ava Jahner ripped a double in the top of the first and the Midgets stranded two runners in both the second and fourth frames to keep the score knotted at zero before Jahner then came on to rip a leadoff single to left in the top of the fifth and was scored on the next at-bat by left-fielder Morgan Koffler. Koffler reached on an error and advanced to second as Jahner raced around third and across home plate for all the runs DHS would need in the game. Senior third-baseman Braelynn Farnsworth and eighth-grade standout Gabby Sobolik walked to load the bases before sophomore first-baseman Madison Wegleitner maintained a steady eye and walked Koffler across the dish for the 2-0 lead.

The Midgets were unable to generate any more runs in the inning, but managed to score 2 insurance-runs in each of the next two frames as senior shortstop Jenna Decker walked and advanced to third on a Jahner double to center before Koffler sent Decker home on a sac-fly to centerfield and advanced Jahner to third. A sacrifice-bunt from starting pitcher and sophomore sensation Kyndall Peterson helped her own cause with an RBI, while giving Dickinson a 4-0 lead after Jahner crossed the plate on the play.

The final 2 runs in the top of the seventh inning came courtesy of sophomore catcher Myah Merry's 2-run homer — which scored Wegleitner, who had reached on an error — deep over the wall in center to close out the scoring for DHS. Merry ended up 2-for-4 on the night and Jahner was 4-of-5 with a pair of runs and a game-high 7 total bases, while sophomore right-fielder Emily Sayler also registered a multi-hit game.

Peterson was virtually unbeatable all game on the mound, notching 9 strikeouts and giving up only 3 hits and 3 walks in the complete-game shutout victory.

The hosts doubled-up Dickinson in the opener, racing to an early 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning and adding another couple in the second, but DHS kicked things off with a run to start the game before the Miners buried Dickinson in the bottom of the frame. The scoring play came from Decker, who tricked her hosts with a bunt-single and then was plated on a Koffler double to right field.

After Beulah took the 4-1 lead, DHS closed the gap as Sobolik walked and advanced to second on a stolen-base before scoring on an error to halve the Miners' advantage.

But BHS notched 2 more in the bottom of the second and the Midgets managed only 1 in the top of the third, as Decker tripled and was scored on a single from Jahner to left. But the rally was short lived despite a Koffler double and Jahner was unable to advance home as Dickinson went three-up/three-down the rest of the inning.

The Midgets' final run of the opener came on a Decker walk and steal before she was scored on a sacrifice-bunt from Jahner, who ended up going 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the losing effort.

Then, Beulah responded with 2 runs in the bottom of the frame to close out the Midgets' chances in the contest.

Jahner threw six innings and had 7 Ks, and only 2 of the runs in the game were earned , and the righthander gave up 8 walks and 5 hits. In fact, Dickinson outhit the Miners, 6-5, but only Decker and Koffler managed multi-hit outings in Game 1.

Next-up for DHS on the Western Dakota Association schedule will be versus the Mandan Braves on Tuesday, May 6 for a doubleheader at Sanford Softball Complex that starts at 3:30 p.m.

