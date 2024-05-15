Dickinson splits doubleheader with Jamestown on the road

May 15—JAMESTOWN — After exhausting all their firepower in the run-rule, road-opener to beat the Blue Jays, 12-1, Dickinson High fell to a 19-4 record as a result of the hosts' 2-0 shutout in the nightcap on the cusp of the 2024 Division A playoffs that will begin on Thursday, May 23 at Lyle Lawrence Field in Jamestown. Senior righthander Ava Jahner took the resounding win in the opener on 9 strikeouts with only 1 walk, scattering 7 hits and surrendering just the 1 earned-run, while the staff-of-three performed admirably in the nightcap, giving up 8 hits and registering 3 Ks en route to the loss.

The visitors piled on a pair of runs in the first inning — which were, basically, all they would need on the afternoon — as Jahner helped her own cause with a home-run shot over the right-field wall for the 1-0 lead and the Midgets backed her up with an RBI double from eighth-grade phenom Gabby Sobolik that sent senior outfielder Morgan Koffler across the plate for the 2-0 advantage.

The Blue Jays halved that score with a run in the bottom of the second, but DHS came charging back with a pair of insurance runs in the top of the third on a bases-loaded fly-ball from the bat of sophomore right-fielder Emily Sayler, who reached on an error and scored Sobolik and junior pinch-runner Priscilla Alvarez.

The Midgets weren't through by a long-shot, adding runs in each of the next three frames as junior backstop Mackenna Medina doubled home Koffler in the fourth, Braelynn Farsworth scored on a sac-fly from senior centerfielder Jenna Decker in the fifth and then Farnsworth returned the favor by doubling home Sobolik for a 7-1 advantage in the sixth.

As if that weren't enough, Dickinson ran 5 more runs across the plate in the final frame to remove all doubt with Koffler driving Sayler home on a groundout, Medina singling Jahner to the dish for a 9-1 lead, followed by Alvarez scoring on a passed-ball and then a 2-run double from Farnsworth to bring sophomore first-baseman Kyndall Peterson and Sobolik back to the dugout for the closing runs of the contest.

Medina ended up going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and a double, while Farnsworth was 3-of-5 with a run, 3 RBI and 2 doubles and Sobolik's multi-hit night included a double, 3 runs and an RBI with a stolen-base thrown in for good measure on the stat-line.

The shutout loss featured a 2-for-3 performance from Decker and a double from Medina as the visitors tried to claw back into contention, but DHS was limited to just those 3 hits in the nightcap during the losing effort. Megan Wegleitner, Peterson and Jahner combined for the 3 Ks but Jamestown kept Dickinson on their heels throughout the seven-inning contest while scoring a run in the second and adding 1 more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth for the win.

Next-up for the Midgets will be the Thursday, May 16 home doubleheader versus Bismarck Legacy at Sanford Sports Complex on Bravera Field, with games beginning at 3:30 p.m.

