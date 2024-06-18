Dickinson shares wins with Fargo Post 400 in Monday matchup

Jun. 18—FARGO — Starion Field must have managed to dodge the Monday raindrops, as the Dickinson Roughriders came to town and split a doubleheader on June 17, with the visitors bouncing back from a 2-0 opening loss to a solid, 10-3 victory in the nightcap. Dickinson was held to only 3 hits in Game 1, but rolled to huge lead with 3 runs apiece in the first two innings of the second-half of the twin-bill behind a six-inning performance from Jace Kovash on the mound in Game 2.

With Kovash — who played shortstop in the opener and swept a bag in the process — centerfielder Kyler Kudrna and second-baseman Cameron Wolf the only Roughrider players recording safeties in the opener, it was up to Jeremiah Jilek to hold the Stars 18U at bay on the mound, and he had an exemplary performance in the losing-effort, striking out 3 and holding Post 400 to only 5 hits and a single earned-run while surrendering 2 walks.

But Game 2 featured an outburst for Dickinson in the first two frames, as Jilek plated Kovash on an RBI-single and Kudrna doubled Jilek home and later scoring on a Wolf single to give the visitors a 3-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Roughriders doubled that total with a 3-run second inning as Price singled Kovash home and Jilek swatted a single to center to plate Price and Kudrna followed that by reaching on an error that allowed Jilek to score on the same play.

Post 400 managed to push 2 runs across the plate in the third frame, but Dickinson responded with 2 of their own in the top of the next inning on a two-out Jilek double to center to run Kovash and left-fielder Kevin Olsson across the dish, as both had walked previously.

With an 8-1 advantage, the Roughriders allowed 1 in the final Stars 18U run across the plate in the fifth, then plated a pair of insurance runs as Christian Tibor scored on an error and Kudrna tripled-home Price to close out the scoring and the game for the road-team.

Jilek made up for lost time at the plate in the nightcap, pacing Dickinson with a 3-for-4 night that included a double, 2 runs and 4 RBI, while Wolf recorded a 3-for-3 Game 2 with an RBI. Meanwhile, Kudrna and Price were the other multi-hitters in the 10-3 win, as each went 2-for-4 with Kudrna doubling and tripling while driving in 2 and scoring once and Price swiping 2 bases while crossing the plate twice and driving in 1.

Kovash, who went 1-for-3 at the plate in the game 2 victory, struck out 4 Stars 18U batters and gave up 7 hits while surrendering zero walks and just 2 earned-runs. Price came on in relief to fan 1 and allow zero hits on an inning of work as closer.

