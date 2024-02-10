Dickinson pulls off upset over girls hockey on Friday

Feb. 9—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown High School girls hockey team has two more regular-season games on their schedule.

Unfortunately for the team, it's looking like, after those are played, their season is over.

On Friday, the Jays dropped 3-2 to Dickinson. Head coach Andy Fitzgerald and his ninth-ranked squad will be back on their home ice on Tuesday hosting Devils Lake. The game between the Jays and Firebirds is slated to begin at 7 p.m. The Jays' last game of the season is slated for Feb. 15 against second-seeded Fargo North/South the Spruins' home venue.

Coming into Friday night's matchup, the Jays were the ninth-ranked team in the state and the team needed a win if they were to qualify for the 2024 state tournament. After the season concludes on Feb. 17, the top eight seeds advance to the NDHSAA State Girls Hockey Tournament. The state tournament will be held Feb. 22-24 in West Fargo.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Jays opened the second period with some juicy opportunities in front of the Dickinson net. Dickinson goaltender Olivia Vaagen narrowly escaped a shot attempt by Stella Belzer then got lucky when a close shot opportunity by Arya Mickelson sailed just over the back of the goal.

With 3:11 left in the middle frame, Mickelson squared up for another chance at the net but Vaagen got into position quickly and covered the puck, killing any other chance the Jays might have had for a rebound.

"We had to put that first period behind us," Fitzgerald said. "We thought the second period was better when we were playing 5-on-5 — we had some chances on their powerplay — but other than that we liked how we played in the second and then in the third, we turned it up a notch higher."

Based on Dickinson's defensive play in the third, the Midgets were not expecting a surge of energy from the Jays coming into the third.

Midway through the final period, Jamestown's skaters gained control of the puck and proceeded to pepper Vaagen with shots. The Jays outshot the Midgets 12-3 in the final period.

One of those shots, a beauty from Grace Allmaras, finally broke through Vaagen's defense tactics and Jamestown found themselves down by one with more than 15 minutes left to play.

Three minutes later — it was a tied game.

Belzer made a clutch rebound to even the score up at two with six minutes remaining.

"We were able to tie it up and then one letdown led to their eventual game-winning goal. They capitalized on our mistake and even with all the pressure we put on them after that, we couldn't find the back of the net," he said.

Dickinson's Kyndall Peterson regained the lead for her team.

On Peterson's shot, Sorlie got most of the save but a bad bounce landed the puck in the goal to keep the Midgets' playoff hopes alive.

Sorlie tallied 26 total saves for the Blue Jays while Vaagen came up with 23. Fitzgerald said he was proud of his goaltender's leadership and poise in between the pipes.

"She was our best penalty killer tonight," Fitzgerald said of Sorlie. "They had most of their chances on their powerplays and she had save after save. She stood tall for us even though we had some breakdowns defensively on our penalty kill. She was able to keep them off the board and keep us in the game at that point."

While the chances of making the playoffs are slim for the Jays, the squad is still looking to end their season on a winning and positive note.

"We just want to make sure that we enjoy next week," Fitzgerald said. "We want to work hard, have fun and play together as a team. We can be disappointed tonight but we don't want that to carry into our next week of practice here."

Dickinson 3, Jamestown 2

DHS 2 0 1 — 3

JHS 0 0 2 — 2

Scoring

First period

1. DHS, Kyndall Peterson (unassisted), 4:19; 2. DHS, Shay Finneman (Alyvia Lippert), 10:45.

Second period

No scoring.

Third period

3. JHS, Grace Allmaras (Stella Belzer) 1:43; 4. JHS, Stella Belzer (Brooke Dietrich, Layni Bakalar), 4:10; 5. DHS, Kyndall Peterson (KeAna Hendrickson), 10:52.

Goalkeeper saves: Dickinson, Olivia Vaagen 6-7-10—23; Jamestown, Olivia Sorlie 10-14-2—26

Penalties: Dickinson 3 for 6 minutes; Jamestown 3 for 6 minutes