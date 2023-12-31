The Dickinson Press' Area Athletics
Dec. 30—Area Prep Scoreboard for Dec. 30, 2023 (scores are updated as provided by coaches, fans, athletic directors and media sources) Please send all available scoresheets to either jcuellar@thedickinsonpress.com or gparker@thedickinsonpress.com
Girls Basketball Scores, 12-30-23
~ 65 Bowman County @
50 Dickinson Trinity
~ 49 Killdeer @
64 Valley City
~ Trenton @
Belfield
~ 76 West Fargo Sheyenne @
47 Jamestown
~ 57 Spring Lake Park, Minn. @
59 Mandan
~ Central Cass @
Turtle Mountain Community
~ 49 Bismarck @
45 Pierre T.F. Riggs, SD
Boys Basketball Scores, 12-30-23
~ 35 Rugby vs.
55 Dickinson Trinity
~ Our Redeemer's vs.
Hazen
~ 39 Turtle Mountian Community vs.
75 Kindred
~ Standing Rock Community @
Granto County/Mott-Regent
~ Beulah vs.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan
~ Shiloh Christian @
Valley City
~ 35 Dunseith vs.
67 Killdeer
~ Trenton @
Belfield
~ 72 Osakis, Minn. @
45 Mandan
~ 73 Bismarck @
78 Pierre T.F. Riggs, SD
~ 81 Shiloh Christian @
63 Valley City