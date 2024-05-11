Dickinson, Legacy split series at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark

May 11—DICKINSON — The Dickinson High School Midgets traded goose-eggs with Bismarck Legacy during a home doubleheader at DCB&TB on Friday, May 10 to take the team to 15-7 for the 2024 season, after winning the nightcap 8-0 and falling in the first-half of the twin-bill, 13-0. Junior hurler Easton Hugelen earned the win in Game 2 and sophomore Kyler Kudrna absorbed the loss in Game 1 despite the staff striking out 5.

DHS raced to a 4-0 lead at the end of the second inning and didn't look over their shoulders anymore, racking up a run's-worth of insurance in the sixth and 3 more in the sixth to declaw the Sabers in Game 2 of Friday's home doubleheader. Hugelen might only have struck out 1, but holding Bismarck Legacy to a 2-hit shutout was the key to the matchup, while Jack Price and Tyler Danbom came on in relief down the stretch and only allowed 1 more hit the rest of the way and the staff combined for 4 total Ks in the nightcap.

The fun got started in the first as senior shortstop Jace Kovash took a leadoff walk and Price got on base in similar fashion, then senior right-fielder lined a shot to left and sent the baserunners across home for a 2-0 lead. Another leadoff walk to junior backstop Christian Tibor started off the bottom of the second and Legacy paid for that, too, as junior second-baseman Camden Kubas had an RBI-triple to right and then scored shortly thereafter on a wild-pitch for the 4-0 advantage.

While the hosts went scoreless the next two frames, Hugelen held the Sabers at bay and DHS added their 5th run in the bottom of the fifth after designated-hitter Colin Tschetter ripped a single to center and Kudrna moved him into scoring-position on a shot to left. Will Easum took over behind the plate and loaded the bases on another single before Cubas singled Tschetter across the plate with a worm-burner up the middle, but the Midgets stranded three baserunners to close out the inning.

With the game basically decided, Dickinson notched another 3 insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth as senior first-baseman Kaeden Krieg singled and Jilek reached on an error, then Tschetter loaded the bases on another single and Kudrna earned an RBI as he was hit by a pitch that plated Krieg. Danbom roped a shot to center and brought senior pinch-runner Aiden Dahmus and Tschetter home to close out DHS's scoring and the game at 8-0.

Tschetter ended up at 2-for-2 with a pair of runs plus a stolen-base and Kubas also had a multi-hit night at 2-of-3 with a run and a pair of RBI with a game-high 4 total-bases, while Danbom went 1-for-2 with his 2 RBI.

The hosts only managed 4 hits in the opener, as Kovash went 1-for-1 with a pair of walks with a stolen-base and Tschetter was 1-of-2. Kudrna added one of the other hits and Price took another from his third-base spot, but the Midgets were unable to string together any offense in the first game of the Friday series.

The Sabers piled up 8 first-inning runs and the Midgets never saw the light of day in the game, as the visitors added 1 in the second, 3 more in the third and brought home an insurance-run in the fourth to earn the run-rule win in five innings.

Next-up for the Midgets will be the Saturday, May 11 away doubleheader to Watford City with games starting at 1 p.m.

For more information about Midget baseball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

. For more information about baseball in North Dakota, you find it at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/baseball

.