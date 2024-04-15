Dickinson high tracksters take third in Karlgaard meet for girls and boys

Apr. 15—BISMARCK — With 123.5 points, the Dickinson High School Midgets' girls track team took third-place in the Karlgaard Invite at Bismarck State College on Saturday, April 13, 2024, while the boys team also placed third with 75.5 points.

Among the state-qualifying times for the boys was an awesome showing by Christian Bowden in the 100m dash with a first-place 11.08, while Cecilia Homiston ran away with the same event in a state-qualifying 12.94 seconds and a blue-ribbon of her own and Jayden Atkins also qualified with a second-place 13.01 for the Midgets.

Other DHS athletes finding their way into the team-points were Zachary Nodland with a fourth-place 11.61, while Kamora Phillips had a bronze 13.15 in the 100m and Elizabeth Karsky came away with eighth.

Reygan Strohman took third in the 200m dash with a 29.34 and Lily Zier edged out teammate Keira Paulson for seventh in the event, while Bowden brought home sixth in the event for the boys DHS team.

Sadie Stevenson took fourth in the 400m event and Blake Weller was second with a state-qualifying 50.14, while Braden Meschke, Bowden and Thomas Freer finished sixth-through-eighth, respectively.

Dawson Zubke and Lucas Alexander were seventh and eighth in the 800m run and Abby Praus earned a fourth-place finish in the 1600m run with a 5:58.02, but in the 3200m events Dickinson's Leila Gregoire was the only team finisher at fourth with a 12:33.68 effort.

Cole Skabo earned fifth in the 110m hurdles for the boys team as the only DHS ribbon-winner.

The 4x100m relay team of Atkins, Homiston, Phillips and Jazmin Barry took a first-place, state-qualifying 48.79 and the B-Team was second with Maycee Moe, Karsky, Xeia Schneider and Aspen Roadarmel in at 54.12 seconds.

Lexi Bradley, Jersi Luchi, Paden Schrum and Phillips were third in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:53.11 — only 2 seconds off a state-qualifying performance — and the boys team of Bowden, Freer, Weller and Meschke earned a third-place 1:29.74 to qualify for state.

In the field events, Ethan Halverson posted a 49'9" throw to qualify for state and Isaac Lowery finished in sixth for Dickinson, with Dylan Smith in the points at eighth, and in the discus Halverson was in third with a 137'1" effort. The javelin saw DHS's Rubi Valencia take fourth for the girls with a 70'6" mark and a seventh- and eighth-place finish for Evy Halverson and Kambree Kallenbach, while Smith finished at fifth for the boys and was followed by an eighth-place toss from Faafetai Tautolo.

Barry won the long-jump, going-away, with a state-qualifying 18'2" leap and Jenna Nelson ended up at sixth, while Skabo earned points at eighth for the boys, and in the high-jump Nelson took fifth-place points for the varsity girls and Sadie Stevenson was in at eighth.

Madox Tolman earned points for the Midgets at eighth in the triple-jump and Blake Homiston took third in the pole-vault at 14' in a state-qualifying effort with Roadarmel taking third for the girls at 8'3".

For more information about track & field in North Dakota, please visit the website at

https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/NorthDakota/

, and for updates on Class A athletics keep reading The Dickinson Press.