Dickinson High suffers harrowing 70-39 loss to Bismarck High

Feb. 16—DICKINSON — In Tuesday evening's game, the Dickinson Midgets faced tough competition from the Bismarck Demons, who dominated the second half to secure a commanding lead.

The Midgets encountered challenges in field goal shooting, but managed to capitalize on second chances and easy layups from turnovers.

Attempts from beyond the arc were limited for Dickinson High, with seniors Abbey Dutke and Sadie Stevenson each completing only one three-pointer. Stevenson showcased her prowess on the boards, leading with 8 rebounds, followed by Jazmin Barry with 6. Barry demonstrated strong presence in the paint, scoring 8 points early on through low-post plays and putbacks.

Abigail Praus and Abbey Dutke contributed a combined total of 10 points, with Praus showcasing increasing versatility as her responsibilities grow throughout the season.

Junior Lauren Selle played the most minutes in the game, clocking 32 minutes and making valuable contributions with rebounds, deflections, and an assist. Senior Braelynn Farnsworth followed closely with 28 minutes.

While the Midgets improved significantly in the second half, so did the Demons. Despite a 10-point deficit in the first half, the gap widened with a 46-25 run in the second half.

Reserves took the court in the final five minutes for both teams. Bismarck High scored 28 points in the paint, boasting a field goal percentage of 41%. Four Demon players achieved double digits, with Paige Breuer and Jersey Berg leading with 15 points each. Addison Massey secured the most boards of the night with 10.

Dickinson High is currently on a six-game losing streak but will have two more opportunities to break it before the regular season concludes. Their upcoming opponents, Bismarck St. Marys and Jamestown, are positioned on either side of Dickinson in the WDA standings. While the Midgets faced losses against both teams before, the games were closely contested.