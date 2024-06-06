Dickinson High standouts Ava Jahner, Jenna Decker named to North Dakota Class A all--state team

Jun. 6—DICKINSON — After a brilliant 2024 campaign that saw the Dickinson High School Midgets complete a back-to-back repeat to win the North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament in come-from-behind fashion, senior pitcher Ava Jahner was named to the Class A All-State Team, along with senior centerfielder Jenna Decker, with both earning the honors for the second-consecutive season. A total of 18 athletes were named to the team, with 5 coming from the Western Dakota Association.

The Midgets ended the season at 29-4 and were 17-3 in the WDA, behind Minot at 19-1 and in front of Mandan's 14-6 mark. DHS ended the season on a four-game winning streak and outscored their western opponents, 287-47 with the help of the two senior standouts. Jahner was a Trinity High School student and played for the Titans in basketball and volleyball — and was named to the Class B All-State Team for volleyball as well — while Decker was a DHS student before their respective 2024 graduations.

Jahner now will move on to Dickinson State University, where she will play both volleyball and softball for the Blue Hawks.

As for their contributions to the Dickinson High School softball Midgets in 2024, Jahner earned her stripes on the mound and with the bat, going .463 at the plate with an OBP of .547 and an OPS of 1.312 and a slugging percentage of .806 while surrendering only 6 strikeouts. Her 50 hits tied for the team-high and her 15 doubles led the Midgets, while coming in1 run behind Decker with 48 and clocking in with 16 stolen-bases, 6 home-runs and 45 RBI. Jahner also split time in the field when out of the circle and recorded an overall percentage of .960.

On the mound, Jahner held an ERA of 1.242 and a WHIP of 1.115 while stranding a total of 128 opposing batters and striking out 161 while walking 66 with a mere 21 earned-runs.

Decker paced DHS as the quintessential leadoff hitter, leading the team in batting-average at .476 and holding a .513 OBP with an OPS of 1.250 with a .738 slugging percentage. Decker was 1 hit behind Jahner at 49 and had team-highs in stolen-bases at 27 — with a 100% percentage — and led the team in runs with 49 while hitting 3 homers and driving-in 29. Her fielding percentage of .909 also was exceptional from her every-day spot in center.

Other Western Dakota Association athletes to earn All-State recognition were Bismarck's Jersey Berg, Mandan's Savannah Gustavsson and Jamestown's Makenna Nold. While only 5 of the 18 Class A All-State representatives came from the WDA, three of the final four teams to make it to the state semifinals were from the west and WDA teams combined in the quarterfinals to defeat Eastern Conference teams, 45-24 in total scoring. That included a pair of run-rule-shortened wins for Dickinson and Bismarck High — 14-4 and 15-5, respectively — in the quarterfinals, with both teams representing the WDA in the Class A finals.

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

