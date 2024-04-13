Dickinson High slaughters St. Mary's, 12-2 and 12-0

Apr. 13—BISMARCK — With a huge combined score of 24-2, Dickinson High took a doubleheader sweep over the St. Mary's Saints on the road Friday, April 12, earning a 12-2 run-rule win in the opener and defeating their hosts, 12-0 in the nightcap, also a run-rule victory. The wins even DHS's record at 4-4 on the young 2024 North Dakota WDA prep baseball season.

Dickinson High racked-up 7 first-inning runs on their way to the win, and notched another 5 down the stretch to close out St. Mary's in the second half of Friday's twin-bill. The big first frame saw Will Easum double home Christian Tibor and Jack Price, while shortly thereafter Colin Tschetter brought home Blake Peters on a sacrifice fly for the 3-0 lead. Senior first-baseman Kaden Krieg drilled a shot to center field that plated Easum, then Jeremiah Jilek brought Krieg across the dish on a left-field double. Jilek scored on a single from Cameron Wolf and DHS closed out the scoring in the first frame on a double to center by senior shortstop Jace Kovash that scored Wolf.

In the top of the second, Krieg scored on an error and in the third inning the Midgets made it 9-0 on a Malachai Medina single that brought Price home.

The final 3 runs of the game came in the fourth as junior left-fielder Kevin Olsson singled home Krieg for his third run of the outing and then Jilek scored on a wild pitch. That was followed by a Kaden Ham single that scored Olsson for the final run of the contest.

Krieg went 3-for-3 and Jilek was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base, as Tibor, Price and Blake Peters all joined him in the theft of one base each.

Kovash mowed down 5 St. Mary's batters for the win, and helped his own cause with a 1-for-2 performance that included an RBI.

The opener kicked things off with a bang as DHS (4-4) led off with a run in the top of the first as Kovash scored on an error, but St. Mary's evened the score at the bottom of the frame.

DHS registered all the runs they would need in a 3-run second inning as Wolf ran across the plate after a wild pitch that was followed by a Price single that scored junior second-baseman Camden Kubas and Kovash, who was playing at shortstop for Game 1.

DHS racked up 8 runs in the final two innings of the shortened game as Price ended up going 3-for-3 with 4 runs and 3 RBI, while Kovash came across the plate 4 times in the matchup. Kyler Kudrna also had a solid outing at the plate — where he went 2-for-2 with a double and a run — and on the mound, where he took the victory on 5 innings of work with 7 Ks.

Tschetter, Krieg and Kubas all recorded doubles, while Kovash stole 3 bases and Price and Tschetter both swept 2 bags each.

Next-up for the Midgets will be a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 16 at the Jamestown Blue Jays that starts at 3:30 p.m.

