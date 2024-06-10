Dickinson High School's Kovash, Jilek named to Class A All-State Baseball team

Jun. 10—DICKINSON — The Dickinson High School Midgets might have been left-out of the North Dakota Class A State Baseball Tournament, but DHS baseball athletes Jace Kovash and Jeremiah Jilek were accepted to the all-state baseball team for their efforts in 2024, with both taking the mound at various times this year and serving as standard-bearers for the squad down the stretch. The two Trinity High School graduates each played in 30 games for the Midgets, with Kovash batting a team-high .433 and nailing down an on-base-percentage of .545, also good for the team-lead. Along with that, Kovash had team-highs in OPS at 1.174 and slugging-percentage at .629 — among athletes with 25 games or more — hits (42), doubles (9), RBI (26), runs (31) and walks (18). He also stole 11 bases and notched a pair of homers and surrendered only total 14 strikeouts to opposing pitchers.

Jilek, a righthander, also was solid for Dickinson this season, having taken the mound for a team-high 42 innings of work with a 4-1 record while giving up 19 runs (12 earned) and allowing 18 walks with a team-high 23 Ks and a glittering 2.17 ERA, which also was best on the squad. Jilek also stranded 33 batters over the course of the schedule and had a team-best 1.36 WHIP and gave up only 4 stolen-bases and an opposing batting-average of .250.

Jilek's numbers in the batter's-box also were significant, as he helped his cause on the mound with a .264 batting-average and an .805 OPS with 20 RBI and 17 runs-scored while striking out only 13 times and stealing 5 bases.

Kovash's pitching performances added up to 23 appearances with 5 coming as a starter, and a 3-0 record during which he gave up 33 hits and only 10 earned-runs with 14 walks and 19 strikeouts. His ERA was just-over 3.00 at 3.04 with a 2.043 WHIP and he left 27 runners on base while holding opposing teams to only 5 stolen-bases and a .333 batting average.

Jilek is now headed to Dickinson State University to play football for the Blue Hawks with his brother, Nathaniel.

Meanwhile, Kovash and Jilek also will be playing for the Dickinson American Legion Roughriders AA baseball team this summer and will square off with Jamestown on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 with games beginning at 5 p.m.

For more information about Midget baseball, please keep reading The Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://www.dickinson.k12.nd.us/schools/dhs/athletics/index

. For more information about baseball in North Dakota, you find it at

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/baseball

.